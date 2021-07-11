Seager, who is not Sunday's starting lineup against the Angels, is dealing with a bone bruise to his right shin, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Seager was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup, and manager Scott Servais said following the game that he is dealing with a somewhat severe bone bruise on his shin. The third baseman seems likely to sit the entirety of Sunday's contest before getting four additional days off during the All-Star break. He can be considered questionable for Friday's game in Anaheim