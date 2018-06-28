Mariners' Kyle Seager: Dealing with minor toe issue
Seager was kept out of the Mariners' lineup for Thursday's game due to a tweaked ligament in his toe, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais said that Seager suffered the injury Wednesday but post-game X-rays concluded that there shouldn't be any reason for concern moving forward. Servais added that this is not a "DL situation" and that Seager will be available to pinch hit if needed.
