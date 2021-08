Seager went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

The Mariners struggled to generate much offensive production Sunday, but Seager put the team on the board with his RBI double in the top of the eighth inning. The 33-year-old displayed plenty of power during the four-game series against the Yankees, as he went 3-for-17 with two homers, a double, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base.