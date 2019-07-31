Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in four in win

Seager went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

The third baseman has now hit safely in eight straight games, hitting .355 (11-for-31) over that stretch with three homers and seven RBI. Seager's .212/.280/.399 slash line though 54 games on the year remains poor, but his recent hot streak puts him on the radar in shallower fantasy formats as a potential pick-up.