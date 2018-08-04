Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in run in loss
Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. He's 3-for-8 overall in the two games he's played since being reinstated from the paternity list.
Seager was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Mariners, who were stymied by Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki for eight frames. The veteran third baseman's start to August is encouraging, considering he entered the month mired in an 0-for-14 slump that had encompassed the last four games of July.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: To return from paternity list Thursday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Put on paternity leave•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Another mult-hit effort•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Well-rounded offensive effort•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive night in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...