Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in run in loss

Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday. He's 3-for-8 overall in the two games he's played since being reinstated from the paternity list.

Seager was one of the few bright spots on the night for the Mariners, who were stymied by Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki for eight frames. The veteran third baseman's start to August is encouraging, considering he entered the month mired in an 0-for-14 slump that had encompassed the last four games of July.