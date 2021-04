Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the White Sox.

Seager was the only Mariner with more than one hit in the contest, and he broke open a tie game with a three-run double in the sixth inning. Those were the first three runs batted in of the campaign for the veteran first baseman, who is slashing .250/.308/.333 through six games.