Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in three
Seager went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a double, a home run and three RBI to lead the Mariners over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Seager provided all of Seattle's scoring Tuesday with a solo home run in the fourth inning and a bases-loaded single during the eighth inning to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead. The 30-year-old had a solid start to the season but prior to Tuesday had a .214/.265/.408 line with nine home runs in 51 games since the start of May.
