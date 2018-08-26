Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in two
Seager went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Seager delivered a game-tying two-RBI double in top of the ninth inning, his only hit of the game. He has been underwhelming this season, and his performance of late has done little to suggest that will change as he is hitting just .166 with two home runs in the last 30 days.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...