Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives in two

Seager went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Seager delivered a game-tying two-RBI double in top of the ninth inning, his only hit of the game. He has been underwhelming this season, and his performance of late has done little to suggest that will change as he is hitting just .166 with two home runs in the last 30 days.

