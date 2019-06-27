Mariners' Kyle Seager: Expects to play over weekend

Seager (hand) said he expects to rejoin the lineup at some point this weekend during the Mariners' series with the Astros, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seager is on the bench for Thursday's series finale with the Brewers, marking his second straight absence due to a sore right hand. The 31-year-old indicated that he first sustained the injury during an at-bat in the first game of the series Tuesday, though he doesn't believe the issue is serious. If Seager can take batting practice Friday without any discomfort, he'll likely get the green light to rejoin Seattle's starting nine.