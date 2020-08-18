Seager went 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Seager and Kyle Lewis went back-to-back in the third inning as part of the Mariners' five-run rally for the lead. In the fourth, Seager singled in Dylan Moore to tack on another run. Seager's stolen base came after he drew a walk in the seventh, but he didn't come around to score. Through 24 games, the third baseman is batting .310 with four homers, three steals, 21 RBI and 13 runs scored.