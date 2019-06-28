Mariners' Kyle Seager: Final evaluation coming during BP

While Seager is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, manager Scott Servais will wait to see how he fares during batting practice before committing to him starting, Greg Johns of MLB.comreports.

If the Mariners don't announce a lineup change before Friday's game begins, Seager will man the hot corner and hit sixth in Seattle's batting order. However, if he still feels soreness, he could still be scratched. Those considering using Seager in Friday's fantasy lineups will want to keep tabs on his status prior to first pitch.