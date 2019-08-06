Mariners' Kyle Seager: Finally hitting his stride
Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday, is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with two doubles, one triple, four homers, eight RBI and nine runs overall in his last 12 games.
Not only is Seager obviously putting very good wood on the ball throughout that span, he's also whittled down his strikeout rate to 16.3 percent during that span. The veteran slugger has boosted his season line from .189/.265/.349 to .218/.290/.407 over that stretch, middling numbers that nevertheless hint at the possibility he may finally be breaking out of a season-long funk.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...