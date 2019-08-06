Mariners' Kyle Seager: Finally hitting his stride

Seager, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday, is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with two doubles, one triple, four homers, eight RBI and nine runs overall in his last 12 games.

Not only is Seager obviously putting very good wood on the ball throughout that span, he's also whittled down his strikeout rate to 16.3 percent during that span. The veteran slugger has boosted his season line from .189/.265/.349 to .218/.290/.407 over that stretch, middling numbers that nevertheless hint at the possibility he may finally be breaking out of a season-long funk.