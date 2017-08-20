Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Gets day off Sunday

Seager is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seager will head to the bench after turning in a pair of 1-for-5 efforts in the first two games of the series. Recently recalled Taylor Motter will spell him at third base for the game.

