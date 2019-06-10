Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep again in win

Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Seager blasted his second round tripper in as many days in the ninth inning off Nick Tropeano, and he now has four homers overall in his last eight games. The veteran clearly seems to be regaining his timing and discipline at the plate after a delayed start to his season, considering he's also drawn eight walks over his last eight games after eliciting only one free pass over his first eight contests.