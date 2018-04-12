Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep again Wednesday
Seager went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a sacrifice fly and a two-run home run in a 4-2 win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Seager's 374-foot blast to right ultimately turned out to be the game-winner, snapping a 2-2 tie in the eighth. The veteran third baseman still sports an unsightly .211 average and .262 OBP, but his bat has shown undeniable signs of life recently. Factoring in Wednesday's outing, Seager has hit safely in five of eight April games -- including three multi-hit efforts -- and he's racked up both of his homers and all nine of his RBI during the month as well.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Blasts first home run Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Timely hitting in Tuesday's win•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hitting well as spring winds down•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues torrid spring Thursday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 26th round tripper Friday•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...