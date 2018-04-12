Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep again Wednesday

Seager went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a sacrifice fly and a two-run home run in a 4-2 win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Seager's 374-foot blast to right ultimately turned out to be the game-winner, snapping a 2-2 tie in the eighth. The veteran third baseman still sports an unsightly .211 average and .262 OBP, but his bat has shown undeniable signs of life recently. Factoring in Wednesday's outing, Seager has hit safely in five of eight April games -- including three multi-hit efforts -- and he's racked up both of his homers and all nine of his RBI during the month as well.