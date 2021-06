Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Seager entered this game mirred on a 3-for-31 slump, but he bounced back with his third three-game hit of the campaign. The third baseman also ended an eight-game streak without a multi-hit contest, but he's only hitting .214 on the year. The power output has been decent, though, as he already has 13 long balls on the season.