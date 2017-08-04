Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep in loss

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Seager launched his 15th homer of the season in the second to open the scoring on the night, his first round tripper since July 24. The veteran slugger is in the midst of a nice run at the plate, as he's slashed .299/.372/.623 and posted a .413 wOBA and .995 OPS in his 86 plate appearances over the last 20 games.