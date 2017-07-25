Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep in shutout victory

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.

Seager's 415-foot shot to center in the second opened the scoring and was his fourth homer of July. The veteran third baseman started the season in an uncharacteristic power slump, but he's now launched nine round trippers since June 6 after having hit only five prior to that date. The surge has Seager tied for third on the team with Mike Zunino in home runs and on pace to eclipse 20 bombs for the sixth consecutive campaign.