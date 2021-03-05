Seager went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Cactus League tie with the Rockies on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is 2-for-4 with Thursday's homer and a walk across three Cactus League contests, an encouraging start to what could well be Seager's last tour of duty with the only franchise he's ever played for. The Mariners could decide to move on from the long-tenured veteran this coming offseason if Ty France proves ready to take over at third base full time with his play in 2021, but Seager certainly seems like he has plenty left to contribute during his potential final Seattle season.