Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep twice
Seager went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Seager took both Sam Gaviglio and Joe Biagini deep to bring his home run total up to 18 for the season. The two longballs mark his first since July 4, and is also his first multi-homer effort of the season. He has turned in a disappointing .231/.280/.421 slash line through 416 at-bats this season.
