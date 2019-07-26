Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes yard again
Seager went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.
Seager continued to show some signs of life at the plate Thursday, with his two-bagger and solo blast qualifying as his second and third extra-base hits of the last four games. The veteran third baseman has left the yard twice overall during that span, and he's managed to hit safely in six of his last eight contests. While that modest surge represents some improvement, Seager's season average surprisingly still sits just below the Mendoza Line at .199 through 207 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...