Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes yard again

Seager went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Seager continued to show some signs of life at the plate Thursday, with his two-bagger and solo blast qualifying as his second and third extra-base hits of the last four games. The veteran third baseman has left the yard twice overall during that span, and he's managed to hit safely in six of his last eight contests. While that modest surge represents some improvement, Seager's season average surprisingly still sits just below the Mendoza Line at .199 through 207 plate appearances.