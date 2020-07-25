Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.
Seager cranked his solo shot off of Astros starter Justin Verlander in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old Seager was limited to 106 games in 2019, but he still produced 23 homers and 63 RBI. Expect the third baseman to remain in the heart of the Mariners' batting order.
