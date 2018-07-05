Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 16th homer

Seager went 2-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

The homer, a second-inning solo shot off Garrett Richards, was Seager's 16th of the season. The game was Seager's third multi-hit effort in a row and his fifth in his last seven starts.

More News
Our Latest Stories