Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 16th homer

Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

Seager's first-inning blast was the second of three homers allowed by starter Danny Duffy. The left-handed slugger has fared surprisingly well against left-handed pitching, with five of his 16 long balls coming in that split. He also came into this one batting .259 against both lefties and righties.