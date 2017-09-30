Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 26th round tripper Friday
Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.
Seager snapped his long-ball drought with a 390-foot shot to right, his first homer since Sept. 14. The slugging veteran now has 17 RBI in September, equaling his best figure in a single month this season. Seager's homer also pushed him to the 60-extra-base-hit mark for the third consecutive season.
