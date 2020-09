Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Seager tacked on the second run of the night for the Mariners in the fifth with his two-bagger, which plated J.P. Crawford. The veteran is now 5-for-12 with two doubles and four RBI across his last three games, some bottled-up success at the plate after the 32-year-old was hampered by an unusually low .122 BABIP through the first 17 games of the month.