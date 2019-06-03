Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits first home run of season
Seager went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and two runs scored during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Angels.
Seager was one of the only bright spots on offense for the M's, with the highlight of his day coming in the form of his first home run of the season on a solo shot in the sixth inning. The veteran hasn't been especially productive since making his season debut nine games ago, but perhaps this effort can propel him on to better things in the next series against Houston.
