Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits fourth home run

Seager went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against the Indians on Saturday.

Seager took part in the Mariners' offensive surge Saturday, blasting a two-run homer off Zach McAllister in the fourth inning. It was his first home run since April 14, and he has struggled for much of the span since then. However, he has a modest three-game hitting streak that has increased his line to .248/.300/.436, which approaches the marks that should be expected of him.