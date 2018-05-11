Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits grand slam

Seager went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Seager launched a grand slam in the first inning off left-hander J.A. Happ, his sixth home run of the season. However, it was his first home run off left-handed, and he entered Thursday's game slugging just .289 against them in 45 at-bats this season. His overall numbers are nearly exactly what should have been expected entering the season, and he remains a steady, if unspectacular, producer at third base.