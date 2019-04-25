Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits off tee
Seager (hand) recently resumed hitting off a tee, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
This marks a step in the right direction for Seager, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing hand surgery in mid-March. The veteran third baseman is still a ways away from rejoining the Mariners, with a timetable for his return likely not coming into focus until he begins facing live pitching. Ryon Healy will continue to fill in at the hot corner in his absence.
