Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits off tee

Seager (hand) recently resumed hitting off a tee, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

This marks a step in the right direction for Seager, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing hand surgery in mid-March. The veteran third baseman is still a ways away from rejoining the Mariners, with a timetable for his return likely not coming into focus until he begins facing live pitching. Ryon Healy will continue to fill in at the hot corner in his absence.

