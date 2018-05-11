Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits two homers Thursday

Seager went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI Thursday against the Blue Jays.

He launched a grand slam in the first inning off left-hander J.A. Happ, then followed up with a solo shot off Jake Petricka in the fifth, giving Seager six home runs on the season. However, the blast off Happ was his first home run off left-handed pitching this season, and he entered Thursday's game slugging just .289 against them in 45 at-bats. Seager's overall .241/.299/.433 slash line is still a little shy of his career numbers, but Thursday's performance might have been just what he needed to get his bat rolling.

