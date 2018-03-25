Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hitting well as spring winds down

Seager, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Saturday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Cubs, has hit safely in four of the last five exhibitions heading into Sunday's action.

He also has an RBI in each of those games, along with a pair of walks and runs scored. Seager has notched a modest four extra-base hits (three doubles and one home run) over 50 spring plate appearances, but he demonstrated his bat carried as much pop as ever in 2017 by clearing the 60-mark in that category for the third straight campaign. Seager did hit a career-low .249 last season, however, and boosting that number back to more typical levels is likely a point of emphasis heading into the regular season.