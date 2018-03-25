Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hitting well as spring winds down
Seager, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Saturday's 7-3 Cactus League win over the Cubs, has hit safely in four of the last five exhibitions heading into Sunday's action.
He also has an RBI in each of those games, along with a pair of walks and runs scored. Seager has notched a modest four extra-base hits (three doubles and one home run) over 50 spring plate appearances, but he demonstrated his bat carried as much pop as ever in 2017 by clearing the 60-mark in that category for the third straight campaign. Seager did hit a career-low .249 last season, however, and boosting that number back to more typical levels is likely a point of emphasis heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues torrid spring Thursday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 26th round tripper Friday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: September tear continues in win•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Three more RBI in blowout win•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...