Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homer heater continues

Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Rays on Sunday.

Seager's 407-foot shot to right in the seventh with Nelson Cruz aboard snapped a 3-3 tie and served as his third round tripper over the last six contests. Unsurprisingly, the veteran third baseman has been putting the ball up in the air plenty during that stretch and impressively squaring up when doing so, as evidenced by a 50.0 percent flyball rate and 55.0 percent hard contact rate.