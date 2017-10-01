Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers again Saturday
Seager went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Angels.
Seager has now hit a home run in back-to-back games and has hit eight in the month of September. However, although he's finishing the season on a high note, Seager's numbers fell across the board compared to 2016. After hitting .278 with an .858 OPS in 2016, Seager is heading into Sunday's season finale with a .251/.325/.453 line (.778 OPS).
