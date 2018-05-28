Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers against Twins

Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Seattle's 3-1 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Seager has been in a prolonged slump, with his average down to .219 coming into this game, so it was encouraging sign to see him clock his ninth home run of the season and notch a multi-hit effort for the second time in his last four contests. His .707 OPS through 205 at-bats still leaves a lot to be desired, but Seager has fallen prey to slow starts in the past, and is capable of going on lengthy hot streaks, so hopefully this a sign a breakout is in his near future.