Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers for third consecutive contest
Seager went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Monday's 9-7 win over the Astros.
Seager and Danny Valencia hit back-to-back home runs off Tony Sipp to break a 7-7 tie in the top of the 10th. Both Seager and Nelson Cruz have homered in three consecutive games for Seattle, with each launching a go-ahead, 10th-inning long ball in the past two games. The third baseman has raised his season line to .256/.323/.432 with this hot stretch.
