Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers in blowout loss

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Angels.

Seager's solo shot came in the second inning, cutting the Angels' lead to 3-1 at the time. It's the third baseman's third homer of the season, to go with a .211 average, eight runs scored and four RBI in 15 games.

