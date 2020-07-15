Seager hit a two-run home run off Nick Margevicius in the first inning of Tuesday's intrasquad game, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman hasn't been heard from much during summer camp, but Tuesday's blast was a welcome exception. Seager seemingly was able to carry over his second-half momentum from 2019 into spring training, hitting .316 (6-for-19) before play was suspended. Despite the team's overall youth movement, Seager still enters the regular season projected for an everyday role at the hot corner.