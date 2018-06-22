Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers off Severino on Thursday
Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
Seager turned on a center-cut changeup from Luis Severino and deposited it into the right-field stands in his first at-bat Thursday and managed to add another base hit to his ledger. He has gotten on base multiple times in consecutive games for the first time since May 27-28 and is slashing .227/.250/.409 in June.
