Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers, reaches four times
Seager went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks in Wednesday's 14-1 victory over the Astros.
Seager went back-to-back with Mac Williamson to hit his second home run of the year, this time off reliever Tyler White in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old missed nearly two months earlier this season recovering from a lingering left hand tendon tear from 2018. Seager started off slow in his return but seems to be finding his groove once again. So far, he's is batting .250/.353/.432 with seven runs scored and three RBI through 44 plate appearances.
