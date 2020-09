Seager went 2-for-6 with a pair of homers, three RBI, three runs scored and two walks as the Mariners swept Saturday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.

In the matinee, Seager capped a four-run eighth inning with his two-run blast to produce the 5-1 final score. He added a solo shot in the nightcap and also scored on Tim Lopes single in a 12-3 win. Seager has nine homers, 40 RBI, 35 runs scored and five stolen bases while slashing .246/.361/.442 in 59 games played.