Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hopes to return Thursday

Manager Scott Servais said he hopes Seager (personal) will be back with the Mariners prior to Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager was scratched from Wednesday's contest after a family issue arose shortly before first pitch. If Seager doesn't make it back for Thursday's contest, Andrew Romine would likely draw another start at third base in his stead.

