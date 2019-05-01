Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hoping to return when eligible
Seager (hand) is optimistic he'll be ready to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible May 25, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Seager has been sidelined all season recovering from hand surgery he underwent in mid-March. The veteran third baseman said he felt good during an on-field batting practice session Tuesday, giving him confidence in his ability to return when first eligible. Seager will still have to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before being cleared to rejoin the big club, but he's trending in the right direction. Look for Ryon Healy to continue filling in at third base until Seager is ready to return.
