Mariners' Kyle Seager: In Friday's lineup
Seager (illness) is in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
After missing two games, Seager is set to return to action. He'll start at third base and hit fifth Friday as he aims to improve his recent performance. In the month of August, Seager has slashed just .204/.264/.469.
More News
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...