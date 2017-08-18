Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: In Friday's lineup

Seager (illness) is in the lineup Friday against the Rays, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

After missing two games, Seager is set to return to action. He'll start at third base and hit fifth Friday as he aims to improve his recent performance. In the month of August, Seager has slashed just .204/.264/.469.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast