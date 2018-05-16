Mariners' Kyle Seager: Just misses grand slam Tuesday

Seager went 1-for-5 with three RBI from a bases-clearing double in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Seager came within inches of a grand slam in the third inning with a shot off the top of the right-field wall, but it was good enough to plate three runs and erase a 3-2 deficit. The veteran third baseman's May average is an uninspiring .250, but he's made the majority of his 14 hits count. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's now racked up 12 RBI during the month, pushing his season total to a solid 27 over his first 178 plate appearances.