Mariners' Kyle Seager: Just misses grand slam Tuesday
Seager went 1-for-5 with three RBI from a bases-clearing double in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Seager came within inches of a grand slam in the third inning with a shot off the top of the right-field wall, but it was good enough to plate three runs and erase a 3-2 deficit. The veteran third baseman's May average is an uninspiring .250, but he's made the majority of his 14 hits count. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's now racked up 12 RBI during the month, pushing his season total to a solid 27 over his first 178 plate appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...