Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single and another run-scoring hit in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Less than 24 hours after also driving in a pair of runs and belting his 14th home run, Seager was it again Thursday. The veteran third baseman is now up to 48 RBI on the campaign with Thursday's production, which puts him on pace for the third 90-RBI campaign of his career.