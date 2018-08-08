Mariners' Kyle Seager: Keeps slugging in loss

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

After leaving the yard just once over a 27-game span between June 28 and August 4, Seager's power stroke has apparently returned. The veteran has slugged a trio of round trippers over the last two games, leaving him just one short of hitting the 20-homer mark for the seventh straight season. Seager's season average (.231) and on-base percentage (.280) both still remain considerably below his respective .260 and .327 career metrics, but his 7-for-25 (.280) start to August and recent propensity for hard contact provides some reason for optimism.