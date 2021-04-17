Seager, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Astros on Friday, now boasts a team-leading 12 RBI and is hitting .545 across 14 plate appearances with runners in scoring position.

Following a 2-for-16 start over his first four games of the season, Seager has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround that includes a .387/.444/.677 slash with five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) and all 12 of his RBI over 36 plate appearances across his subsequent nine games. The timely hitting has been particularly impressive, with Seager delivering three multi-RBI efforts over that span.