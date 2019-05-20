Mariners' Kyle Seager: Knocks in three in latest rehab

Seager (hand) went 2-for-5 with a three-run double and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Reno on Sunday.

Seager filled the designated hitter role in the blowout and looked major-league-ready with an impressive bases-clearing double in a eight-run fifth inning for the Rainiers. Seager has filled in at both DH and his usual third base role over his five rehab games thus far, hitting .273 with four RBI across 22 at-bats.