Mariners' Kyle Seager: Knocks two-run homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.

Seager's third-inning blast was enough to chase Orioles starter Sean Gilmartin as the Mariners took a 5-3 lead. It's Seager's fifth homer of the season, and the third baseman is hitting .231/.325/.413 with 15 RBI and 13 runs scored in 27 games.

